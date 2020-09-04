Grampa Floyd? Mayweather's daughter Iyanna reportedly pregnant with rapper NBA YoungBoy's EIGHTH child

The Money Team looks like it may have a brand addition to its ranks after it was reported that Floyd Mayweather's daughter Iyanna is pregnant with the EIGHTH child of 20-year-old rapper NBA YoungBoy.

Louisiana native YoungBoy, who has released two albums to date in a rap career which has earned award nominations from the likes of popular U.S. station Black Entertainment Television, reportedly welcomed child six and seven (from two different mothers) this past summer - and his family looks set to swell even further amid reports that he and the 19-year-old Mayweather are expecting.

The two have engaged in an on-off relationship for the last couple of years, with Iyanna - who also goes by 'Yaya' - hitting the headlines earlier this year for allegedly stabbing a female companion of the rapper after returning home to discover the pair together.

However, any animosity appears to have passed after photographs appeared online from an internet sleuth which appear to confirm Iyanna as pregnant.

I’m @iamcardib mini me 👩‍👧💕 if you say I can’t pass as her daughter or sister you lying lol pic.twitter.com/RJkMRQju1p — Iyanna Mayweather (@moneyyaya) November 20, 2018

If the reports are proved accurate, it would mark the first time that the 43-year-old Floyd Mayweather becomes a grandfather. The retired boxer has three children in addition to Iyanna; Koraun, Zion and Jirah.

The mother of the latter three, Josie Harris, was found dead found dead at her home in Valencia, California in March of this year after being found unresponsive in her car.