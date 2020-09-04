'Impose your game, you'll see them surrender': Khabib pays tribute to late father Abdulmanap as he narrows crosshairs on Gaethje

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has once against paid tribute to his late father and trainer Abdulmanap ahead of his October showdown with top contender Justin Gaethje.

Abdulmanap, 57, passed away in July following complications from Covid-19, dealing a significant blow to Khabib who later described his father as a "friend, brother and coach in one person" in a touching tribute he penned in the days after his death.

His father was a crucial cog in Nurmagomedov's 28-fight unbeaten run which has led him to the top of the food chain at 155lbs and ahead of his next challenge, which comes on October 24 against American standout Gaethje, Khabib took to social media to recite the advice that Abdulmanap would give him prior to each of his fights.

"As (my) father used to say - impose your game, go all the way and you'll se them surrender," Khabib wrote on Instagram, via translation.

The upcoming fight with Gaethje will be Khabib's third title defence, and his first since last September's third round submission win against Dustin Poirier.

Prior to that, the Dagestan grappler came out on top of his blood feud with UFC superstar Conor McGregor, defeating the Irishman in the fourth round in what became the most-watched fight in UFC history.

Gaethje, though, will provide a different kind of test. Like Khabib, the 31-year-old is a 'pressure fighter', meaning that he knows little else than displaying constant, walk-forward aggression in the cage - all backed up with concussive power in his hands.

Questions also remains as to whether or not Khabib can apply his traditional grappling approach to Gaethje who, despite displaying a preference for stand-up wars in the Octagon, can also rely on a robust wrestling style of his own due to his pedigree as an NCAA Division I wrestler and member of the University of Northern Colorado Athletics Hall of Fame due to his achievements on the wrestling mat.

Khabib, though, will be undaunted by Gaethje's credentials and, once again applying the game-plan instilled in him by his father, the Russian fighter no doubt expects to continue his unbeaten run - and for the American to become the latest opponent to raise the white flag in the Octagon.