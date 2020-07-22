'I will miss you, father': Khabib breaks silence following the death of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov
Khabib, who has been off social media ever since his father's passing, broke the silence on Wednesday night. He posted a picture of himself hugging his father at UFC 242, which became the only fight which his father could corner him in his UFC career.
The picture was accompanied by a quote from the Quran in English, Arabic and Russian:
"And your Lord has decreed that you not worship except Him, and to parents, good treatment. Whether one or both of them reach old age [while] with you, say not to them [so much as], 'uff,' and do not repel them but speak to them a noble word. And lower to them the wing of humility out of mercy and say, 'My Lord, have mercy upon them as they brought me up [when I was] small.'"
Following the quote, Khabib also added a message in Russian.
"I will miss you Father, you were a Father, a friend, brother and coach in one person. You tough me almost everything I know, I hope that you were happy with me. The contentment of parents is the contentment of Allah," read the final part.
Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, a world-renowned mixed martial arts coach, died in a Moscow hospital following a heart attack on July 3, after having been being diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus. The heart attack required emergency bypass surgery, after which he was twice placed into a medically-induced coma.
The elder Nurmagomedov was buried in his home village of Kirovaul, in the southern Russian republic of Dagestan.