Oakland A's coach apologizes for apparent Nazi salute, says it was accidental, intended as corona-smart elbow bumps

7 Aug, 2020 07:58
(L) Liam Hendriks #16 and Stephen Piscotty #25 of the Oakland Athletics elbow bump © EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP / (R) Ryan Christenson © Rob Tringali / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP
Oakland Athletics bench coach Ryan Christenson has apologized for making gestures after a game that looked a lot like Nazi salutes. He said he simply meant to greet players with elbow bumps.

Christenson landed in hot water after being filmed raising his hand to the sky during a post-game celebration, which resembled a Nazi salute. Footage of the incident shows him making the gesture at player Liam Hendriks following the team's 6-4 win over the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

Hendriks pushed Christenson's arm down and bumped it, after which the coach turned around and briefly made the same salute again.

"I made a mistake and will not deny it," Christenson said in a statement after facing a backlash on social media. His explanation is that he and the team have been using elbow bumps as a precaution against Covid-19 and that is what he was actually doing on the video.

My gesture unintentionally resulted in a racist and horrible salute that I do not believe in. What I did is unacceptable and I deeply apologize.

The A's said they "do not support or condone this gesture or the racist sentiment behind it," and expressed deep sorrow for the incident.

