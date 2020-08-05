 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
The name game: Scottish football club Ross County bolster their squad with a FIFTH player named ROSS

5 Aug, 2020 16:43
Familiar name: Ross County's new loan goalkeeper signing, Ross Doohan © Instagram / @rcfcofficial
Scottish Premiership club Ross County lived up to their name when they added a new goalkeeper to their ranks this week, with their loan signing of Ross Doohan meaning they now have FIVE players in their squad named Ross.

Remarkably, the loan arrival of Celtic stopper Doohan means County now have three goalkeepers on their books, and ALL of them are named Ross.

Doohan joins fellow goalkeepers Ross Laidlaw and Ross Munro in the Scottish side's lineup, meaning County's defenders won't have to learn a new name if the Celtic man ends up taking the starting goalkeeper position.

Having three goalkeepers called Ross would be remarkable enough, but Ross County also have two more players called Ross in their squad, with midfielder Ross Draper and striker Ross Stewart also an integral part of their team.

This past weekend, County produced a perfect storm of nominative determinism, as ESPN journalist Dale Johnson tweeted at the time.

"Ross County. Ross have signed goalkeeper Ross Doohan on loan from Celtic," he began.

"Ross Doohan was on the bench tonight vs. Motherwell. Ross Laidlaw started with Ross' other keeper, Ross Munro, missing out.

"Ross' winning goal was scored by Ross Stewart, while Ross Draper came on."

