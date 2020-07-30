‘I decided to train under coach who had stable quads’: Figure skating star Alexandra Trusova reveals why she left Eteri Tutberidze

Russian quad-jumping sensation Alexandra Trusova has spoken out on her split with renowned coach Eteri Tutberidze, revealing that she preferred to train under a specialist who landed solid quads during his professional career.

The 16-year-old said she needed changes after an unimpressive performance last season during which she constantly fell on her signature quadruple jumps.

“I think this is normal to be coached by different specialists,” Trusova was quoted as saying by Match TV.

“For some reason I couldn't deliver clean skating. So we attempted to cooperate with Evgeni Viktorovich (Plushenko) who himself landed quads during his career and knows how to skate clean at every start,” she added.

European bronze medalist and the first female skater to land a quad, Trusova ended her four-year cooperation with Tutberidze after her splendid results nosedived on the international arena.

Trusova failed to win any senior major event, losing to her teammates Alena Kostornaia and Anna Shcherbakova who have less impressive technical content.

In May, Trusova was included in the Guinness Book of World Records as the first female skater to successfully land a quadruple flip jump at an international competition.

In 2018, she was named the Guinness World Record holder for being the first female skater to throw a quad toe loop and a quad lutz.