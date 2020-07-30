 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘I decided to train under coach who had stable quads’: Figure skating star Alexandra Trusova reveals why she left Eteri Tutberidze

30 Jul, 2020 17:59
© REUTERS / Antonio Bronic
Russian quad-jumping sensation Alexandra Trusova has spoken out on her split with renowned coach Eteri Tutberidze, revealing that she preferred to train under a specialist who landed solid quads during his professional career.

The 16-year-old said she needed changes after an unimpressive performance last season during which she constantly fell on her signature quadruple jumps.

“I think this is normal to be coached by different specialists,” Trusova was quoted as saying by Match TV.

“For some reason I couldn't deliver clean skating. So we attempted to cooperate with Evgeni Viktorovich (Plushenko) who himself landed quads during his career and knows how to skate clean at every start,” she added.

European bronze medalist and the first female skater to land a quad, Trusova ended her four-year cooperation with Tutberidze after her splendid results nosedived on the international arena.

Trusova failed to win any senior major event, losing to her teammates Alena Kostornaia and Anna Shcherbakova who have less impressive technical content.

In May, Trusova was included in the Guinness Book of World Records as the first female skater to successfully land a quadruple flip jump at an international competition.

In 2018, she was named the Guinness World Record holder for being the first female skater to throw a quad toe loop and a quad lutz.

