Famed Russian figure skater-turned-coach Evgeni Plushenko has said that quad-jumping prodigy Alexandra Trusova has become a driving force in his academy, inspiring her younger teammates to conquer new heights.

According to the two-time Olympic gold medalist, Trusova’s desire to work has no limits. He praised the athlete for her passion for improving her technique.

“Trusova has always been wrapped up in her work; she is the leader of the group, inspiring all the other skaters. We have very talented young athletes who are trying to reach her results and even beat her,” Plushenko said.

The former skater has been cooperating with the two-time world junior champion since May, when she parted ways with her previous coach Eteri Tutberidze.

The 16-year-old skater is yet to reveal the reasons behind her decision to leave the Tutberidze camp, sparking rumors about a possible scandal with the famed specialist.

Trusova, who was unbeatable at junior level, experienced a serious slump in her career during her first season as a senior, failing to win any major event.

The first female skater to land a quad at an international event started to lose to her teammates with less impressive technical content.

This lack of victories was apparently the main reason for switching coaches, with Plushenko saying they have been working hard on Trusova’s artistry – the skater’s weak area, which seriously affected her presentation score.

The pop Alexandra Trusova gets on her quad toe this season is so insanely good. It's one of the best quad toes in the world

It has not been revealed whether the next figure skating season will undergo any changes due to the Covid-19 crisis, with the International Skating Union (ISU) expected to announce the calendar next month.