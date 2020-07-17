 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Complex & beautiful programs, not just jumps': Evgeni Plushenko sets out grand ambitions for new charge Alexandra Trusova

17 Jul, 2020 16:55
Alexandra Trusova © Global Look Press / Yutaka
Two-time Olympic champion Evgeni Plushenko says he's worked hard on the emotional aspect of Alexandra Trusova’s programs which were previously criticized for a lack of artistry and a dominance of jumps.

The 16-year-old, who has the most difficult technical content in women’s skating, has consistently been under fire for putting a clear emphasis on her jumps instead of interpreting her programs.

Plushenko, who has been working with Trusova for almost two months, claimed to have improved the skater’s choreographic skills – noting that her programs will not only comprise jumps.

We have made two programs for Sasha in cooperation with Sergey Rozanov. She will take up two completely different roles. Her programs will be complex, not just 'run-up and jump.' We have worked hard on step sequence, connections. Her steps will be enormously complicated like in men’s skating,” Plushenko said.

Trusova, who is the first female skater to land a quad at an international competition, made headlines in May after parting ways with her long-time coach Eteri Tutberidze.

The skater hasn’t yet revealed the reason for her split, but obviously unimpressive results last season were behind her decision to change coach.

