‘Washington Football Team’: Twitter has a field day with Redskins’ new blank space of a name

23 Jul, 2020 22:53
‘Washington Football Team’: Twitter has a field day with Redskins’ new blank space of a name
The NFL team formerly known as the ‘Washington Redskins’ are changing their name and logo to the rather on-the-nose placeholder title ‘Washington Football Team’, much to sports fans’ consternation and amusement.

The nondescript moniker is effective immediately, and will remain in place “pending adoption of a new team name,” the team announced on Thursday. 

The decision to use ‘Washington Football Team’ for this season allows the franchise the ability to undertake an in-depth branding process to properly include player, alumni, fan, community, and sponsor input.

The team added that it is beginning “the process of retiring all Redskins branding from team properties.” While the color palette will not change, the Redskin helmet logo will be replaced by the player’s number.

Despite the generally mixed reactions to the decision to drop the Redskins name, the internet is apparently united in finding the ‘Washington Football Team’ name ludicrous. Even basketball star Lebron James joked about how generic it sounds, tweeting that they must have had a “thorough intense long board meeting about that one.”

Veteran footballer Dez Bryant went as far as to say it was a “soul crusher” that the team no longer has a name.

TV writer Mike Drucker jokingly suggested that ‘Washington’ was “the only okay word” in the original name that could be retained.

Comedian Steven Crowder pointed out that arguably even the word Washington is racist, and they should just call themselves “Football Team.”

There were those, however, who sincerely felt that the new name was “sharp” and “classy.”

The name ‘Washington Redskins’ has long been criticized as offensive toward Native Americans, but the team held out against any rebranding until coming under increased pressure amid the renewed Black Lives Matter movement. The decision to change it was forced by the FedEx Corp, which owns the naming rights to the franchise's Landover, Maryland, stadium.

