‘There's a fine line between respect and disrespect’: Chicago Blackhawks will NOT change their name amid racism debate

The Chicago Blackhawks have announced they will not change the team’s name as it honors a historic figure – the team is named after a famous Sauk leader.

The NHL team issued a statement stressing that their name and logo will remain unchanged, despite mounting pressure from anti-racism activists who have urged the team to reconsider its use of Native American imagery.

“The Chicago Blackhawks name and logo symbolizes an important and historic person, Black Hawk of Illinois’ Sac & Fox Nation, whose leadership and life has inspired generations of Native Americans, veterans and the public,” the team said in a statement.

“We celebrate Black Hawk’s legacy by offering ongoing reverent examples of Native American culture, traditions and contributions, providing a platform for genuine dialogue with local and national Native American groups. As the team’s popularity grew over the past decade, so did that platform and our work with these important organizations.

“We recognize there is a fine line between respect and disrespect, and we commend other teams for their willingness to engage in that conversation.”

The announcement came just days after National Football League (NFL) team the Washington Redskins and Major League Baseball’s (MLB) Cleveland Indians said they would consider changing their names in light of the racism debate.