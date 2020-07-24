Quad generation: 12yo Russian figure skating prodigy nails INSANE jump at training session (VIDEO)
The 12-year-old who left Eteri Tutberidze’s group in May has been training under the guidance of two-time Olympic gold medalist Evgeni Plushenko.
Plushenko shared a video of the skater’s successful attempt which shows Zhilina effortlessly making four rotations before landing the jump.
Plushenko and Tutberidze were embroiled in a fierce online spat after the former skater commented on Alina Zagitova’s career break suggesting that she might have retired.
Tutberidze in return accused Plushenko of being a fake coach who doesn’t even attend skaters’ training sessions.
Their relations deteriorated after one of Tutberidze’s brightest stars Alexandra Trusova quit her camp to be coached by Plushenko.