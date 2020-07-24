 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Quad generation: 12yo Russian figure skating prodigy nails INSANE jump at training session (VIDEO)

24 Jul, 2020 15:39
Get short URL
Quad generation: 12yo Russian figure skating prodigy nails INSANE jump at training session (VIDEO)
© Instagram / angelsofplushenko
Russian figure skating prodigy Veronika Zhilina has wowed her fans by successfully landing a quadruple toe loop during a training session in Moscow.

The 12-year-old who left Eteri Tutberidze’s group in May has been training under the guidance of two-time Olympic gold medalist Evgeni Plushenko.

READ MORE: ‘I’m at an age where it’s difficult to learn quads,’ says 20yo Russian figure-skating champ Evgenia Medvedeva

Plushenko shared a video of the skater’s successful attempt which shows Zhilina effortlessly making four rotations before landing the jump.

Plushenko and Tutberidze were embroiled in a fierce online spat after the former skater commented on Alina Zagitova’s career break suggesting that she might have retired.

Tutberidze in return accused Plushenko of being a fake coach who doesn’t even attend skaters’ training sessions.

Their relations deteriorated after one of Tutberidze’s brightest stars Alexandra Trusova quit her camp to be coached by Plushenko.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies