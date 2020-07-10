 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘I’m at an age where it’s difficult to learn quads,’ says 20yo Russian figure-skating champ Evgenia Medvedeva

10 Jul, 2020 13:44
Evgenia Medvedeva © Global Look Press / Kenjiro Matsuo
Russian figure-skating star Evgenia Medvedeva, 20, has said it would be enormously difficult for her to achieve a quadruple jump, given she’s no longer a junior athlete who can be easily taught the so-called ‘ultra-c’ elements.

Nonetheless, the two-time world champion said she’s planning to secure a podium place even without the help of jaw-dropping ultra-complicated technical content – after all, as she points out, she won her titles with just triple jumps.

Now, some Russian skaters are landing quads, but all of them are so young! When I was their age, I also attempted quadruple jumps, but at that time, they weren’t trending in women’s skating. I managed to win two world titles by throwing a combination of two triple jumps in the second part of the program – back then, my coach didn’t see the necessity of learning quads,” Medvedeva said.

If I could turn back time, I think I would learn how to do a quad at 15. But now I’m at the age where it’s difficult to learn quads. Nevertheless, I still want to win competitions. I take to the ice with that thought and I strive to win.”

Olympic runner-up Medvedeva has recently resumed training in Moscow after a lengthy break caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. She intends to return to Canada and continue her training with renowned coach Brian Orser as soon as international flights resume.

