'Has he apologized?' President Trump takes aim at NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace over pit garage noose 'hoax'

United States President Donald Trump has waded into the recent NASCAR racism controversy by questioning why Bubba Wallace has not apologized to rival drivers and teams over the noose found in his garage.

Following the discovery of a noose in the garage housing Wallace's Richard Petty Motorsports team at the Talladega Super Speedway on June 21, an FBI investigation was launched into possible hate crimes.

But it was subsequently discovered that the noose was the same piece of rope that was found in the same garage back in October 2019.

Wallace was unaware of the noose until it was reported by media outlets, and NASCAR published a statement condemning the placement of the rope in the black driver's garage as a hate crime.

Following the FBI report, Wallace told CNN that he was, "mad because people are trying to test my character."

But, following the findings of the report, President Trump has inserted himself into the conversation and suggested that Wallace – despite initially being the perceived victim of the situation – should apologize to his fellow drivers and teams.

On Monday morning, Trump took to Twitter and posted, "Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX?"

In the same tweet, Trump also slammed NASCAR's decision to ban the Confederate flag from all of its events. Wallace played a major role in the movement to remove all Confederate symbolism from the racing series due to the racial insensitivity of the flag and its historic significance to the slave trade.

But Trump bemoaned the decision, saying, "That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!"

However, despite his comments, no ratings have been officially released by NASCAR or the broadcasters.

Trump's comments received a plethora of replies, some backing his sentiments and others vehmently opposing them.

One dissenting voice was that of former newspaper editor and current TV presenter Piers Morgan, who tweeted his former friend and accused him of race-baiting.

"President Trump attacking the only black NASCAR driver & demanding the return of Confederate flags is appalling race-baiting at a time when America needs a President who can heal not fan racial flames. Stop it @realDonaldTrump," he tweeted.