 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘It was a noose!’: Bubba Wallace doubles down after FBI concludes NASCAR ‘hate crime’ was pull rope for garage door

24 Jun, 2020 07:14
Get short URL
‘It was a noose!’: Bubba Wallace doubles down after FBI concludes NASCAR ‘hate crime’ was pull rope for garage door
©  USA TODAY Sports/Reuters/John David Mercer
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace continues to insist that a knotted rope found in his garage – which he never actually saw himself – had racist connotations, even after the FBI determined it was a benign door opener.

Federal investigators concluded on Tuesday that the alleged noose found in Wallace’s garage at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama was actually a garage door pull rope that had been there since at least last fall. But, far from being relieved that he hadn’t be targeted by a hate crime, Wallace appeared on CNN to emphasize that the rope was still a noose, regardless of its intended purpose.

Even host Don Lemon seemed puzzled by his argument. “Do you believe it was intended for you in that way? What are you saying here?” Lemon pressed Wallace.

It was a noose. It was a noose. Whether tied in 2019 or whatever, it was a noose. It wasn’t directed at me but somebody tied a noose. That is what I am saying.

Wallace went one step further, insisting that he had never seen a garage pull with a hand loop before, and that he has evidence that the rope was a “straight-up noose.”

His decision to cling to the debunked hate crime caused many social media commentators to question his motives. Many pundits had initially argued that Wallace had been misled into believing the noose story, since he hadn’t actually seen the rope himself.

“By doubling down, he’s lost all credibility & is a willing participant in gaslighting all of us,” noted journalist Siraj Hashmi.

“The original report said that Bubba Wallace never saw the noose. Now he’s insisting through tears that it was a noose,” observed Daily Caller’s Greg Price. He compared Wallace to Jussie Smollett, the actor accused of orchestrating a hate-crime hoax in Chicago last year.

The media have been quick to broadcast alleged hate crimes – but in many instances it seems there are not-so-sinister motives. Earlier this month, ‘nooses’ found hanging in an Oakland park were revealed to be part of a swing for children to play with. The city’s mayor, however, insisted that an investigation into the harmless ropes was still warranted because “intentions don’t matter.”

Also on rt.com Fake noose: FBI says NASCAR ‘hate crime’ was just pull rope on Bubba Wallace’s garage door

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies