Flying high: Alexandra Trusova enters the Guinness Book of World Records for incredible quad-jumping skills

25 May, 2020 14:18
Alexandra Trusova © Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
Russian figure skating trailblazer Alexandra Trusova has been included in the Guinness Book of World Records as the first female skater to successfully land a quadruple flip jump at an international competition.

The first quadruple flip jump in a figure skating competition by a female was achieved by Alexandra Trusova (Russia) on 7 December 2019 at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Torino, Italy,” the statement said.

The quad flip was one of five quad jumps included in Trusova’s free skate routine in Torino. She landed three of them, earning herself a score of 161.73 points,” the entry continued.

The 15-year-old has brought revolutionary changes to the sport, making quads an inseparable part of women’s skating.

She was rewarded for her jaw-dropping skills with an entry in the Guinness Book of World Records for the third time. In 2018, she was named the Guinness world record holder for being the first female skater to throw a quad toe loop and a quad Lutz.

Two weeks ago, the two-time world junior champion made a u-turn in her sporting career, ending her four-year partnership with famed coach Eteri Tutberidze.

Henceforth, she’ll be trained by prominent Russian skater and two-time Olympic gold medalist Evgeni Plushenko.

