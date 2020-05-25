Flying high: Alexandra Trusova enters the Guinness Book of World Records for incredible quad-jumping skills

Russian figure skating trailblazer Alexandra Trusova has been included in the Guinness Book of World Records as the first female skater to successfully land a quadruple flip jump at an international competition.

“The first quadruple flip jump in a figure skating competition by a female was achieved by Alexandra Trusova (Russia) on 7 December 2019 at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Torino, Italy,” the statement said.

“The quad flip was one of five quad jumps included in Trusova’s free skate routine in Torino. She landed three of them, earning herself a score of 161.73 points,” the entry continued.

The 15-year-old has brought revolutionary changes to the sport, making quads an inseparable part of women’s skating.

Alexandra TrusovaQuad flipWhy not... 🤪 pic.twitter.com/xjfIvWIcRS — Paradox Annette (@Paradox_Annette) December 28, 2018

She was rewarded for her jaw-dropping skills with an entry in the Guinness Book of World Records for the third time. In 2018, she was named the Guinness world record holder for being the first female skater to throw a quad toe loop and a quad Lutz.

Two weeks ago, the two-time world junior champion made a u-turn in her sporting career, ending her four-year partnership with famed coach Eteri Tutberidze.

Quad queen Trusova lands a beautiful 4T+3T to take the 🥉 at the European Championships! #EuroFigure#FigureSkatingpic.twitter.com/mluLkHIr2P — ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) January 25, 2020

Henceforth, she’ll be trained by prominent Russian skater and two-time Olympic gold medalist Evgeni Plushenko.