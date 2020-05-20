Mind-blowing! Watch Russian 11-year-old figure skating prodigy Sofia Titova effortlessly landing QUADS on hard ground (VIDEO)

As a world figure skating powerhouse Russia possesses dozens of top-class female competitors who have been unbeatable on the international scene for several years. And it seems one more talent is knocking on national team’s door.

Sofia Titova, who has been coached by the two-time Olympic gold medalist Evgeni Plushenko, is just 11 years old, but her spectacular skills are drawing praise and admiration even from hardened critics.

Despite her tender age, the immensely talented skater has mastered Ultra-C elements which even adult athletes are not capable of doing.

On Tuesday, Titova posted a video from her outdoor training session, during which she effortlessly threw two quads in combination with triple jumps.

She then nailed a triple axel, easily making three and a half twists on the floor, sending a clear signal that she will enter senior competitions with a more than impressive technical repertoire.

“Jumps from my evening training session. When will we be allowed to skate?!” Titova captioned her Instagram post.

Like most other competitors, Titova cannot train on the ice, as Russia’s skating rinks have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Skaters are expected to get back to training after the country’s restrictions are eased.

Earlier this week, the Russian figure skating federation said all athletes will be obliged to undergo coronavirus tests before returning to training.