'It looks like a bus seat!' Man United fans lay in to new Adidas 2020/21 kit for dodgy design

The term 'park the bus' is a well known football term, but took on a whole different meaning when Manchester United revealed their new kit for the 2020/21 season to fans on Tuesday, who compared the design to that of a bus seat.

Comparisons with buses were usually reserved for Jose Mourinho's defensive tactics during his tenure in the Man United hotseat, but now fans are taking issue with the kit's pattern reminding them of a bus interior.

United explained away the design, which features small strands of yellow and black woven into the red shirt, as being inspired by the club's crest.

🔍 The devil is in the detail. 🔴 Presenting our new 2020/21 home shirt by @adidasfootball.#MUFC x #ReadyForSport — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 4, 2020

"The inspiration comes from the back of the crest, showing the intricacies of the yarn that make up the unique pattern," the club tweeted.

Adidas went even deeper: "Always ready. It's part of our DNA. It’s woven into our shirts. It’s what makes us United. So what's in a shirt? It starts at the crest and weaves its way into the very threads that give its illustrious form.

"This is not just a simple jersey; it's a unique tapestry of history memories, of emotions passed from one generation to the next and the next and the next," the sportswear said on its site.

But not everyone was won over, and the general consensus among fans was the design more resembled a bus seat.

..I actually quite like it! (although it does slightly remind me of the pattern on a bus seat! 😂) https://t.co/jsFSKfaAav — Dave 🐝 (@waveydave86) August 4, 2020

I like football shirts...I like the carpet at Wetherspoons.So...why don't I like this? https://t.co/lRL4GT3VOB — Ed McCambridge (@edmccambridge) August 4, 2020

It really does look like a bus seat 🥴 pic.twitter.com/rSBBlxEnFk — Gaz (@CantonaManc) August 4, 2020

Admin are you aware this kit looks like Kenyan matatu seats? https://t.co/Sul1ILnQAx — Shosti wa Asali🍯 (@SassySalssy) August 4, 2020

The new kit will be worn for the first time on Thursday's Europa League last 16 second leg at home to Austrian side LASK, a fixture in which United already hold a 5-0 lead.

The kit reveal isn't the only news United fans are expected this week. Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is on the verge of completing a deal worth around €120 million to move to Old Trafford from the Bundesliga.