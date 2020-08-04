'It looks like a bus seat!' Man United fans lay in to new Adidas 2020/21 kit for dodgy design
Comparisons with buses were usually reserved for Jose Mourinho's defensive tactics during his tenure in the Man United hotseat, but now fans are taking issue with the kit's pattern reminding them of a bus interior.
United explained away the design, which features small strands of yellow and black woven into the red shirt, as being inspired by the club's crest.
🔍 The devil is in the detail. 🔴 Presenting our new 2020/21 home shirt by @adidasfootball.#MUFC x #ReadyForSport— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 4, 2020
"The inspiration comes from the back of the crest, showing the intricacies of the yarn that make up the unique pattern," the club tweeted.
Adidas went even deeper: "Always ready. It's part of our DNA. It’s woven into our shirts. It’s what makes us United. So what's in a shirt? It starts at the crest and weaves its way into the very threads that give its illustrious form.
Our new @adidasfootball home shirt in 𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙞𝙩𝙨 𝙜𝙡𝙤𝙧𝙮 ❤️Available now: https://t.co/k90iAkt4zU#MUFC x #ReadyForSportpic.twitter.com/NtDrTx0Kw6— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 4, 2020
"This is not just a simple jersey; it's a unique tapestry of history memories, of emotions passed from one generation to the next and the next and the next," the sportswear said on its site.
But not everyone was won over, and the general consensus among fans was the design more resembled a bus seat.
..I actually quite like it! (although it does slightly remind me of the pattern on a bus seat! 😂) https://t.co/jsFSKfaAav— Dave 🐝 (@waveydave86) August 4, 2020
I like football shirts...I like the carpet at Wetherspoons.So...why don't I like this? https://t.co/lRL4GT3VOB— Ed McCambridge (@edmccambridge) August 4, 2020
It really does look like a bus seat 🥴 pic.twitter.com/rSBBlxEnFk— Gaz (@CantonaManc) August 4, 2020
Admin are you aware this kit looks like Kenyan matatu seats? https://t.co/Sul1ILnQAx— Shosti wa Asali🍯 (@SassySalssy) August 4, 2020
The new kit will be worn for the first time on Thursday's Europa League last 16 second leg at home to Austrian side LASK, a fixture in which United already hold a 5-0 lead.
The kit reveal isn't the only news United fans are expected this week. Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is on the verge of completing a deal worth around €120 million to move to Old Trafford from the Bundesliga.Also on rt.com Forget Real Madrid, Paul Pogba MUST STAY at Man United to cement his turnaround & repay manager Solskjaer’s trust