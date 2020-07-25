'Why are the cops here?' Girlfriend denies punching NFL star after he suffers bleeding to face in alleged REPEAT domestic assault

A gory police report and footage of what appears to have been a violent row has emerged from the home of Baltimore Ravens lineman DJ Fluker, who has alleged that the incident was his long-term partner's latest assault on him.

Kimberly Davis, the mother of Fluker's daughter, was arrested following a row at the couple's Maryland home in which she appeared to repeatedly shout at him in shaky purported footage from the scene obtained by TV channel WBFF.

In the chaotic clip, Davis seems infuriated by the idea of being unable to care for their child while appearing to repeatedly slap the 6ft 5in, 340lbs star as he holds his hands up.

Police reports showed that a witness provided a statement saying that Davis had caused the bleeding discovered to Fluker's face by punching him on the nose, although she has denied intentionally hurting him and claimed that she could have scratched him with her fingernails.

The couple told police that the argument had been over a problem relating to social media, while Fluker informed officers that Davis had also assaulted him the previous month, when he did not file a report.

The 29-year-old former All-American first-teamer was said to have been calm but upset when he spoke to police, initially saying: "I'm just p*ssed off."

According to the police report, Davis asked “why are the cops here?”, but was taken into custody and is facing charges of second-degree assault and destruction of property.

Posting a self-portrait with Davis and their daughter on Instagram last year, Fluker said that family "gives you the roots to stand tall and strong."

"There are too many reasons to smile," he declared earlier in 2019, standing behind Davis while embracing and kissing her.

In a statement, the Ravens said they were in touch with Fluker and monitoring the situation.

Ravens players have been involved in several public cases of domestic violence in recent years, most recently when the wife of safety Earl Thomas was reported to have been arrested for holding a gun to his head after catching him being unfaithful.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith was given treatment and suspended for four games for threatening and emotionally abusive behavior toward his girlfriend last season, and former running back Ray Rice was recorded knocking his girlfriend to an elevator floor before dragging her into a hallway in 2014.