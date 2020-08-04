Woman shot dead and two others wounded at LA mansion party thrown for 'unidentified NFL player' – reports

Three people have been shot, one fatally, at a party being thrown for an unidentified NFL star near Beverly Hills, according to reports in the US.

The police were alerted to a large presence at the property in Mullholland Drive, an affluent neighborhood in Los Angeles, on Monday evening.

According to CBS Los Angeles, a security guard at the party told officers - who had arrived at the scene to investigate the large gathering - that the party was being held for an NFL player. Reports have since stated that the celebration was held to mark the player being recently drafted.

A shooting is then said to have occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning after police had left the scene.

The Los Angeles Times reported that as of Tuesday morning, a woman and a man were in stable condition.

The LAPD then revealed that a 35-year-old woman had succumbed to her injuries as a result of the shooting.

#BREAKING: LAPD is responding to a large party taking place at a Beverly Crest mansion https://t.co/KlGCwYdSaNpic.twitter.com/YA8sy25w0k — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) August 4, 2020

One attendee posted a message on Instagram describing the attack, noting that a "bunch of gangsters" stormed the place and started "shooting everybody."

Instagram user @gabrieldaactor323 wrote: “A bunch of gangsters came in and robbed everybody and started shooting everybody.

"A lot of people with money and guns and gangsters got crazy. I ran for my life. It was crazy."

Also on rt.com NFL star Earl Thomas 'held at GUNPOINT by WIFE after she catches him in bed with another woman'

There is also said to be a fourth person suffering from a wrist injury, which occurred while trying to escape the mayhem.

No arrests have been made as of yet, according to the LA Times.

Kenny Leggett told CBS-LA that he was in charge of security for the night but failed to elaborate on who the NFL player might be.

“We have money. We are people. This COVID, I mean, is just pushing us out everywhere, and we have nothing, so the only thing we do have is Airbnbs to rent swimming pools for our kids, to do big things and things of that nature,” Leggett explained.

CBS-LA also reported that the management company linked to the property where the party was held say the get-together was a 'serious breach' of the rental agreement.

Also on rt.com 'Why are the cops here?' Girlfriend denies punching NFL star after he suffers bleeding to face in alleged REPEAT domestic assault

Police originally arrived on the scene hours before the shooting because of a multitude of complaints made by neighbors in the immediate vicinity.

Dozens of people were in attendance, while CBS-LA say there were 200 all-in-all at the party.

Californians are still having to abide by multiple coronavirus restrictions and the party was in breach of those, with video clips appearing to show almost no social distancing.