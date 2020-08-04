'Smash somebody, take money': Khamzat Chimaev calls Donald Cerrone UFC match-up an 'easy win' as he awaits next opponent

Khamzat Chimaev has told UFC great Chael Sonnen that he would finish former Conor McGregor victim Donald Cerrone early if they met, adding that he would "love to fight" all comers after scoring two quick wins on Fight Island.

Chechen-born Swede Chimaev has spoken of his brimming confidence after making an explosive start to his UFC career, knocking out Rhys McKee in little more than three minutes in his second win of July after needing a round more to submit John Phillips.

'Borz' - meaning 'wolf' in his native Chechen - had the quickest turnaround in UFC history to win twice in 10 days on Yas Island, and he has outlined his smash-and-grab, money-making approach while dismissing any fears over a potential scrap with Donald Cerrone.

“I would be happy if they give me him," Chimaev told former contender Sonnen.

"He has a good name, but for me it’s an easy fight, easy win. I think first or second round, I would finish him.”

UFC president Dana White is understandably keen to feature Chimaev again but the eight-fight unbeaten prospect admitted he had not heard anything about taking on the hugely experienced Cerrone or any other opponent.

"I train everyday," he said. "I love to fight.

"Smash somebody, take money. I know I can smash everybody in the UFC.”

Chimaev said he would relish the chance to train with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, having already followed his lead by wrangling with Conor McGregor on social media, where the former champion called him "rat lip" and he replied by telling the "gangster" that he would "smash his face".

He beat Phillips at middleweight and McKee at welterweight, boasting after his second victory: "I can fight after one hour, maybe.

"If somebody is injured, I'm here.

"It doesn't matter. I'm going to smash everybody."