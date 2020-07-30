'Send me location, like Khabib says!' Khamzat Chimaev sends familiar message to Conor McGregor as he vows to SMASH star (VIDEO)

Khamzat Chimaev says a matchup with Conor McGregor would be an "easy fight" and that he'd finish the trash-talking Irishman inside ONE ROUND if they ever met inside the UFC octagon.

Chimaev may only be two fights into his fledgling UFC career, after picking up a pair of near-flawless victories over John Phillips and Rhys McKee on UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, but he certainly isn't lacking in confidence as he issued a clear challenge to the former two-division UFC champion, who mocked him on social media following the Chechen-born Swede's latest victory.

In a now-deleted tweet, McGregor mocked Chimaev's appearance, calling him "rat lip." But the tweet stayed live long enough for thousands of people to see. And one of those people was Chimaev himself.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, "Borz" he would love the opportunity to face "The Notorious" inside the octagon, where he said he would shut the Irishman's mouth with a devastating display.

"I can go smash [Conor McGregor]! If they give me, I would be so happy about that. It's an easy fight for me.

"I don't see somebody can stop me. I gonna finish everybody. I gonna finish [Conor] first round. I promise you, I can finish him in 1st round."

Then, Chimaev addressed McGregor directly, telling the Dubliner to man up, step away from social media, and meet him in the octagon.

"Lets fight! Don't talk, let's fight!" he said.

"If you're a real gangster, if you're a real man, don't talk on Instagram.

"Come in the cage, talk in the cage, say something to me. You sitting in Ireland and talk to me because I'm sitting in Sweden. We can meet in Abu Dhabi right now (or) Las Vegas.

"Send me location, like Khabib says! I'll come and smash your face!"