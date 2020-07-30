'You cannot hide from us': FURIOUS Dynamo Kiev fans launch FIERCE protest against owners, threaten new manager with NOOSE (VIDEO)

Dynamo Kiev ultras have let off flares, marched outside a match and promised to make new boss Mircea Lucescu's working life a misery, reacting with fury to the appointment of the former manager of fierce rivals Shakhtar Donetsk.

New manager Mircea Lucescu resigned just days into his reign as Dynamo boss and was then re-appointed by club president Igor Surkis after flare-wielding ultras marched outside an under-19s match, having produced an illustration of the veteran coach looking at a blue and white noose with the message: "Heads up, mister."

The outraged group behind the protests, the White Boys Club, savaged the club's hierarchy for the move and alleged that the 74-year-old had insulted them during his 12 years in charge of Shakhtar, only accepted the job for "millions of Euros" and been guilty of claiming that Russia and Ukraine were the same country.

"We promise you not only a 'warm' reception but also the most difficult working conditions," they told the former Romania midfielder.

"Kiev will never be as friendly for you as Donetsk. For us, honor, dignity and history are more important than money, cups and medals. We will never deviate from our principles and beliefs.

"Before the team leaves for vacation, you still have a chance to make the right choice.

"The club's management has lost all remnants of common sense, honor and dignity. The appointment... is a spit in the eyes of all Dynamo fans and Surkis should be aware of the consequences."

Dynamo have endured a poor season, firing Alyaksandr Khatskevich in August after missing out on the Champions League proper before being knocked out of the Europa League in the group stage and finishing a mammoth 23 points behind Shakhtar at the top of the Ukrainian Premier League.

“I tried to explain my position to Ultras," said Surkis. "We have hundreds of thousands of fans.

"I don’t want to say that we do not need active fans but I cannot agree that Mircea is not suitable for us.

"If there is success, there will be applause. Mircea has a story with Shakhtar but I don't understand the protests of the ultras. In football, the result is important.

"Everyone should give all possible support to Mircea and accept my decision. The man has won 32 trophies and has not yet started work, but he is being insulted. Is this civilized?"

Lucescu responded to fan "hostility" by resigning on Monday, insisting that his move had been motivated by bringing success to the Ukrainian giants rather than money.

Enraged supporters said Dynamo had lost its "last crumbs of self-respect and dignity", adding: "When such things happen at the club, you can't stay away. We will resist."

Reversing his decision to resign at a press conference on Thursday, Lucescu said: "I hope that the supporters...will end up being on our side.

"They should first appreciate my courage to have taken this step and come to Dynamo."

The ex-Romania and Turkey coach has experience of moving between rivals, having managed Rapid and Dynamo Bucharest and Galatasaray and Besiktas in Turkey.

"We appeal to all Dynamo Kyiv employees who have even a shred of self-esteem left," announced the undeterred ultras. "All you have to do in the current situation is write a letter of resignation.

"And all fans who care about Dynamo as much as we do, please follow the messages of our community – the protests will not take long."