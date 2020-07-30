FIFA: Swiss special prosecutor launches criminal probe of president Gianni Infantino due to indications of illegal conduct

A Swiss special prosecutor has launched criminal proceedings against FIFA president Gianni Infantino in relation to his dealings with Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber, it was reported Thursday.

The prosecutor has also requested approval to launch an investigation into Lauber, who last week tendered his resignation after a court decided he had covered up a meeting between himself and Infantino.

It was also found he had also lied to supervisors while his Office of Attorney General (OAG) investigated corruption within football's governing body.

Special prosecutor Stefan Keller was appointed earlier in July to review criminal complaints between the two men, and found indications that criminal activity in meetings of the pair. Both Lauber and Infantino deny any wrongdoing.

Should the investigation find evidence of wrongdoing, Infantino could be the second successive FIFA president banned from the sport due to corruption after disgraced former head Sepp Blatter, who is currently serving a six-year ban from all football-related activities after an investigation in 2015.