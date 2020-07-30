 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump moots delaying 2020 election over mail-in poll concerns ‘until people can properly, securely & safely vote’
HomeSport News

FIFA: Swiss special prosecutor launches criminal probe of president Gianni Infantino due to indications of illegal conduct

30 Jul, 2020 13:10
Get short URL
FIFA: Swiss special prosecutor launches criminal probe of president Gianni Infantino due to indications of illegal conduct
FIFA president Gianni Infantino - Reuters / YVES HERMAN
A Swiss special prosecutor has launched criminal proceedings against FIFA president Gianni Infantino in relation to his dealings with Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber, it was reported Thursday.

The prosecutor has also requested approval to launch an investigation into Lauber, who last week tendered his resignation after a court decided he had covered up a meeting between himself and Infantino.

It was also found he had also lied to supervisors while his Office of Attorney General (OAG) investigated corruption within football's governing body.

RT
Michael Lauber - Reuters / Denis Balibouse

Special prosecutor Stefan Keller was appointed earlier in July to review criminal complaints between the two men, and found indications that criminal activity in meetings of the pair. Both Lauber and Infantino deny any wrongdoing.

READ MORE: 'Absolutely serene': Former UEFA president Michel Platini unconcerned after being named as a SUSPECT in illegal payments scandal

Should the investigation find evidence of wrongdoing, Infantino could be the second successive FIFA president banned from the sport due to corruption after disgraced former head Sepp Blatter, who is currently serving a six-year ban from all football-related activities after an investigation in 2015.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies