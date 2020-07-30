 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
OFF! Saudi Arabia-backed consortium PULLS OUT of Newcastle United takeover

30 Jul, 2020 14:41
OFF! Saudi Arabia-backed consortium PULLS OUT of Newcastle United takeover
Reuters / Jan Kruger (main); BANDAR ALGALOUD/COURTESY OF SAUD (inset)
Saudi Arabia's Public investment Fund, PCP Partners and the Reuben Brothers have "withdrawn interest" in the takeover of English Premier League side Newcastle United, after heading a consortium to purchase the club.

"With a deep appreciation for the Newcastle community and the significance of its football club, we have come to the decision to withdraw our interest in acquiring Newcastle United Football Club," a statement read, Sky Sports News reported.

"We do so with regret, as we were excited and fully committed to invest in the great city of Newcastle and believe we could have returned the club to the position of its history, tradition and fans' merit.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman - Reuters / BANDAR ALGALOUD/COURTESY OF SAUD

"Ultimately, during the unforeseeably prolonged process, the commercial agreement between the Investment Group and the club's owners expired and our investment thesis could not be sustained, particularly with no clarity as to the circumstances under which the next season will start and the new norms that will arise for matches, training and other activities."

The decision brings to an end the most intriguing, controversial, and ultimately painstakingly drawn-out saga the season as negotiations over the acquirement of the club began back in March.

