‘How did I do?’ Canadian ace Eugenie Bouchard takes up role of ball girl at World Team Tennis

16 Jul, 2020 17:55
Former World number five Eugenie Bouchard of Canada put aside her tennis racket to take up the role of ball girl during the ongoing World Team Tennis exhibition event.

The 2014 Wimbledon finalist showed her catching skills during the match between friend and teammate Sloane Stephens and Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig.

Bouchard appeared on the court wearing her tennis uniform and amused the crowd by grabbing balls during several games.

For safety, the teammates are ballboys and i love it! we should do this every year @WorldTeamTennis
! ps @SloaneStephens how did i do?” the player wrote on Twitter.

Stephens took a 5-1 win, helping Chicago Smash to defeat the Vegas Rollers in the kickoff of the World Team Tennis event.

Bouchard, who also competes for the Smash, lost her doubles match on Sunday.

This year’s edition of the tennis event has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic with spectators being obliged to wear masks and keep social distancing during matches.

