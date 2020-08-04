'He had such a bright future': Cycling mourns tragic death of teenage star who died from head injuries after high-speed crash

Cycling teams have announced plans to wear black ribbons at their next races after the shocking death of 17-year-old Jan Riedmann, a German rider who died from head injuries after a collision with a car during a training ride.

Leading figures from professional team Bora-Hansgrove have spoken of their anguish after the teenager was hit by a car while traveling at high speed from Ullstadt towards Sugenheim, where the vehicle took right of way as Riedmann trained with his teammates.

The teenager is said to have crashed "almost unchecked" with the 58-year-old driver, suffering "severe" head injuries despite wearing a helmet, according to BR24.

A rescue helicopter immediately flew the member of the under-19s team to a university hospital in Wurzburg but doctors were unable to save him.

"The entire team is in shock," said Dr Christian Schrot, the Sports Director for Team Auto Eder Bayern. "It is difficult to understand this tragic accident.

"We deeply regret Jan's loss and express our sincere condolences to his entire family and his relatives."

David Lappartient, the president of world governing body the Union Cycliste Internationale, also paid tribute to Riedmann, adding: "He had such a bright future in cycling ahead of him."

The high-school student had been targeting a professional contract by progressing from the junior team, having competed in Bavarian State Association races.

"Jan, you were such a wonderful person," a message from his team read. "Words seem inadequate to express the sadness that we feel at this time.

"You'll always be one of us and your presence will be deeply missed. Rest in peace."

The Eder and Bora teams will wear black ribbons in their next race near Milan-San Remo, containing a message thanking Riedmann and saying that he "will always be with us".

"We lose a valued racing driver, team mate and friend with great sadness," said Dr Schrot. "We will miss you endlessly."