'Beg me': Khamzat Chimaev continues his social media war of words with Conor McGregor after Irishman appears to 'accept' challenge

The social media battle between Khamzat Chimaev and Conor McGregor seems to be escalating, with "Borz" pulling some familiar old catchphrases out of the book to fire back at McGregor on Twitter.

Chimaev did an interview with TMZ Sports, following the Dubliner's now-deleted "rat lip" tweet, telling them that he'd love to face McGregor. He even used the famous catchphrase of McGregor's nemesis Khabib Nurmagomedov, telling him to, "Send me location... I'll come and smash your face!"

Now he's turned one of McGregor's famous old tweets against him, as he told the Irishman to BEG him for a fight.

After Chimaev's public utterances challenging McGregor to a fight, "The Notorious" took to Twitter and posted a simple tweet, saying, "I accept."

While the context of McGregor's tweet is uncertain, many saw that as the Irishman agreeing to face Chimaev inside the octagon.

But Chimaev, whose social media savvy seems every bit as sharp as his ground-fighting skills inside the cage, quickly fired back with one of McGregor's old phrases, replying, "Beg me."

He then addressed McGregor again, telling him, "Call your uncle @danawhite I will be ready."

It all helps build the anticipation ahead of a fight that would have been unthinkable two weeks ago. However, Chimaev's superb displays in his first two UFC fights, plus his apparent willingness to take on anyone in the world, has led to talk of the Chechen-born Swede and McGregor one day facing off inside the octagon.

It remains highly unlikely that McGregor would face Chimaev next, with the Irishman currently retired. But previously he has stated his determination to get a rematch with Khabib and recapture the UFC lightweight title.

With Khabib set to face Justin Gaethje on October 24 in a title unification bout, McGregor isn't likely to get his wish in the near future. Would he risk that possibility by taking a fight with a dangerous newcomer? Watch this space.