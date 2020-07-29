'Summer births are beautiful': Olympic figure skate champ Lipnitskaya shows off 1st pictures enjoying outing with newborn

Yulia Lipnitskaya, the youngest ever Olympic champion and new mom has shown off the first pictures enjoying motherhood, pushing a pram with newborn baby girl Katalina after recently announcing her birth.

The 22-year-old posted a picture of herself standing by a buggy with the caption: “Summer births are beautiful, when you can walk for hours in the park,” despite wearing a hoodie in the snap.

Lipnitskaya confirmed rumors she was pregnant in June, after failing to keep the fact she was expecting a child under wraps.

Announcing one-month-old Katalina’s arrival on Tuesday, Lipnitskaya posted a picture introducing the newborn to the world in a picture with husband and fellow skater Vladislav Tarasenko.

Lipnitskaya was just 15 when she helped Russia to team gold in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, becoming the youngest champion at a Games in history. She followed that up with silver in the 2014 World Championships before her results took an unexpected nosedive.

In 2019, Lipnistkaya announced her retirement, revealing a personal struggle with anorexia, which resulted from her desperate attempts to lose weight for competition.