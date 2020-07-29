 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Summer births are beautiful': Olympic figure skate champ Lipnitskaya shows off 1st pictures enjoying outing with newborn

29 Jul, 2020 10:07
Sputnik / Александр Вильф (main); Instagram / Yulia Lipnitskaya (inset)
Yulia Lipnitskaya, the youngest ever Olympic champion and new mom has shown off the first pictures enjoying motherhood, pushing a pram with newborn baby girl Katalina after recently announcing her birth.

The 22-year-old posted a picture of herself standing by a buggy with the caption: “Summer births are beautiful, when you can walk for hours in the park,” despite wearing a hoodie in the snap.

Lipnitskaya confirmed rumors she was pregnant in June, after failing to keep the fact she was expecting a child under wraps.

Announcing one-month-old Katalina’s arrival on Tuesday, Lipnitskaya posted a picture introducing the newborn to the world in a picture with husband and fellow skater Vladislav Tarasenko.

Lipnitskaya was just 15 when she helped Russia to team gold in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, becoming the youngest champion at a Games in history. She followed that up with silver in the 2014 World Championships before her results took an unexpected nosedive.

In 2019, Lipnistkaya announced her retirement, revealing a personal struggle with anorexia, which resulted from her desperate attempts to lose weight for competition.

