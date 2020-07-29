'Summer births are beautiful': Olympic figure skate champ Lipnitskaya shows off 1st pictures enjoying outing with newborn
The 22-year-old posted a picture of herself standing by a buggy with the caption: “Summer births are beautiful, when you can walk for hours in the park,” despite wearing a hoodie in the snap.
Lipnitskaya confirmed rumors she was pregnant in June, after failing to keep the fact she was expecting a child under wraps.
Announcing one-month-old Katalina’s arrival on Tuesday, Lipnitskaya posted a picture introducing the newborn to the world in a picture with husband and fellow skater Vladislav Tarasenko.
Lipnitskaya was just 15 when she helped Russia to team gold in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, becoming the youngest champion at a Games in history. She followed that up with silver in the 2014 World Championships before her results took an unexpected nosedive.
In 2019, Lipnistkaya announced her retirement, revealing a personal struggle with anorexia, which resulted from her desperate attempts to lose weight for competition.Also on rt.com Olympic champion figure skater Yulia Lipnitskaya becomes a MOTHER as she announces the birth of her daughter