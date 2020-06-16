 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘I should have announced it myself’: Olympic gold medalist & former child prodigy Yulia Lipnitskaya confirms pregnancy

16 Jun, 2020 18:42
Get short URL
‘I should have announced it myself’: Olympic gold medalist & former child prodigy Yulia Lipnitskaya confirms pregnancy
© Reuters / Brian Snyder
Russian Olympic gold medalist figure skater Yulia Lipnistkaya has confirmed her pregnancy, regretting that she hadn’t broke the news herself and in a “calm manner” after widespread press reports.

The former skater, who shot to fame at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi with her stunning routine to Schindler's List music, said that she and partner Vladimir Tarasenko are expecting their first kid.

READ MORE: 'Russian skating coaches are strict, but that’s how you create champs': British-born Tiffani Zagorski on competing for Russia

Lipnitskaya planned to announce the news on one of Russia’s federal channels, but rumors around her pregnancy leaked to the Russian press sooner than the skater expected.

“I have been together with Vlad for many years. Of course we wanted to announce the pregnancy in due time and in a calm atmosphere. But unfortunately this didn’t happen.

Thank you everyoneyou’re your congratulations and warm wishes,” the skater said.

Lipnitskaya led Russia to team event gold at the Sochi Games, becoming the youngest Olympic champion in figure skating history at the age of 15.

However, after sensational Olympic triumph Lipnitskaya’s results nosedived, forcing the skater to part ways with long-time coach Eteri Tutberidze. At the age of 19, Lipnitskaya retired form skating citing health problems.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies