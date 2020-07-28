Olympic champion figure skater Yulia Lipnitskaya becomes a MOTHER as she announces the birth of her daughter

The youngest Olympic champion in figure skating history, Yulia Lipnitskaya, has revealed she’s become the mother of a baby girl, sharing a family picture of the happy parents and their daughter following the birth one month ago.

The 22-year-old, who’d confirmed her pregnancy in June as rumors spread, decided to keep the birth of her child in secret for a month, before publicly announcing her new status as mother.

“This is Katalina. She is one month old,” Lipnitskaya captioned her picture on Instagram, in which she is holding the baby girl together with her husband Vladislav Tarasenko.

Lipnistkaya was one of the brightest stars in ladies single skating, and is still remembered for her incredible spins and jaw-dropping flexibility.

She shot to fame in 2014 winning the pre-Olympic European championship, leaving behind Italian figure-skating legend Carolina Kostner.

Her remarkable program “The girl in the red coat” which she performed to the theme from Schindler's List movie was named one of the greatest routines ever performed at an Olympic tournaments.

The tiny girl, who was 15 during the Sochi Games, helped Russia to win the inaugural Olympic gold in a team event, becoming the youngest female Olympic skating champion in history.

Following her Olympic triumph Lipnitskaya took silver at the 2014 world championships, before her series of splendid results nosedived.

The talented skater, who was famous for her solid performances and impeccable technique, suddenly started to lose and was constantly falling on her jumps.

She parted ways with her coach, Eteri Tutberidze, but that didn’t help to improve results. In 2019, Lipnistkaya announced her retirement, revealing a personal struggle with anorexia, which resulted from her desperate attempts to lose weight.

The former skater then opened her figure-skating school together with former teammate Elena Ilinykh who was among the gold-winning team members at the Sochi Games. Lipnistkaya often takes part in figure-skating shows and exhibition programs.