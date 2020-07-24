‘Headache, no sense of smell, weakness’: Russian tennis star & Kyrgios ex-girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya reveals Covid-19 diagnosis

Russian tennis player and ex-girlfriend of Australian ‘bad boy’ Nick Kyrgios, Anna Kalinskaya, has revealed how she recovered from Covid-19 after contracting the virus three weeks ago.

The world number 95 said she sat out a two-week quarantine at home with symptoms which didn’t require treatment in hospital.

READ MORE: 'F**k energy vampire': Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya leaves enigmatic message after breaking up with Nick Kyrgios

“Life update – 3 weeks ago I tested positive for Covid-19,” Kalinskaya wrote. “Grateful my symptoms have been extremely manageable (headache, no sense of smell, weakness in the body). I self-quarantined for 14 days. 1 week ago I had 2 more tests and it was negative.

So far I’m feeling fine now and back to practice. Just a reminder for people: if someone is sick around you, please take a test, even if you don’t have any symptoms, wear a mask, wash your hands. Think about others. Stay healthy and safe.”

In May, Kalinskaya, who had been rumored to be dating Kyrgios, confirmed the end of their relationship, calling the temperamental Aussie an ‘energy vampire’.

Kyrgios also confirmed the split, saying that the pair had gone their separate ways and boasting that he sleeps with fans on a weekly basis.

He has been vocal over the past few months, criticizing world number one Novak Djokovic for staging an exhibition tour amid the Covid-19 pandemic which led to a spate of cases among the participants.