'Dream BIG': Playboy model who claimed she slept with Ronaldo steps in to give money to Chilean football club's dream of promotion

Daniella Chavez, who was named alongside Shakira and Jennifer Lopez as one of Playboy's 'Sexiest Latinas in the World' and has more than 13 million fans on Instagram, has caused a stir in Chile by investing in a football club.

Centerfold model and fashion fanatic Chavez has dubbed herself "Sexy Queen" on Twitter, where she announced to her following of more than 1.2 million earlier this week that she would be investing in Third Division A club Rancagua Sur, based in her home city.

The beach and party-loving brand ambassador is a fan of Real Madrid and top-flight club O'Higgins FC but is aiming to win promotion with Rancagua and take the team into the professional ranks.

"I am going with faith," Chavez, who claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo had cheated on former flame Irina Shayk with her because he liked her face and breasts in 2015, told Al Aire Libre.

"It is a neighborhood team with identity that is one step away from rising to professionalism. The Third A is a competitive but forgotten league.

"My bet is on the marketing side. The time will come when people will join us at the stadium. I will go to do a conference in Rancagua to present the project and be present at everything.

"It is a nice challenge because it is a part of my city. We will give it our all.”

Chavez also thanked fans for their support and introduced the club's technical team, adding: "Welcome and dream big."

The club's manager, Rodrigo Perez, recently renewed his contract at the club. "The idea is that they take over the club and they...want to contribute to an institution that wants to grow," said the ex-winger who played for Chile at the 1998 World Cup.

"She is a powerful name, a well-known person who wants to do well for the club, just like us.

"The news was big in the national and international media. For a woman to take over the club is something very important.

"You open the doors and people who are open to adding to [the club] are welcome.

"We hope it will be a nice project that will result in achievements. That is our aim."

Perez said that Chile legend Ivan Zamorano had called him to express his surprise and joined Chavez in calling on more investors to come forward, likening the move to Chile and Barcelona star Arturo Vidal's ability to attract backers for his hometown club in Rodelindo.

Club captain Javier Hernandez said that the players welcomed Chavez's initial "great contribution" of 25 million Chilean pesos (around $32,500), having learned about her involvement through social media.

"The club needs support," he explained. "For us, it is not strange because football has modernized and women are already part of football."

Hernandez joked that he hoped the takeover would allow the club to reach the top Primera division in Chile and spoke of the predicament many players are currently facing of training at home and working other jobs.

"The reality of the [lower division] player is super difficult," he added.

"Some players have children and want to continue playing. It is difficult for them because [the football league] does not give as much money to subsist."