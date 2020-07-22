'Cringeworthy & EMBARRASSING': Fans SLATE stars at Premier League champs Liverpool for 'DIRE' Kanye West, Coldplay choices

Liverpool's Premier League-winning squad has been accused of tone-deaf choices on one of the most momentous nights in the club's history, with fans fuming that the club's players have chosen Kanye West and Coldplay for the music.

Stars including Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah have selected the accompanying music for their official title ceremony at Anfield tonight, when the players will be handed their Premier League medals after the club won the league for the first time in 30 years last month.

Their final home match of the season, against Chelsea, will take place without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic, which meant that the players were invited to pick the tracks that will blare across the stadium as they celebrate their spectacularly successful season.

Fans were appalled when they discovered that Kanye West's "All Of The Lights," which is said to be a locker room favorite, and Coldplay hit "A Sky Full of Stars" had been chosen for the occasion.

@Antynwa@jjjsmed@AdamJRuby I don’t think im exaggerating when I say I’d rather we were banned from Europe for 2 years than lift the trophy to Coldplay — Dean Ainsworth (@DeanAinsworth) July 22, 2020

Not really arsed about the music but them 2 songs are fucking dire. Up The Reds ! — IndyOilman (@OilerScots) July 22, 2020

Rapper West's political credentials were questioned by a fan who accused him of being a supporter of US president Donald Trump and an opponent of the Black Lives Matter movement that Premier League players have championed by taking a knee before matches since the season restarted.

Reds manager Klopp is an outspoken supporter of liberal politics, and many suggested that Liverpudlians the Beatles would have been a more suitable choice for the soundtrack to his side's trophy lift.

How can they choose Kanye West, a person against BLM and supporter of Trump? 😱 — Birgitta Mannfelt (@mannfelt) July 22, 2020

Even during and after all he has said when running for president? This is the same team that takes a knee for BLM? Any song but a Kanye West song, not smart. — Rickie Lambert (@Capitulations26) July 22, 2020

I've waited 30 yrs for this, please don't ruin it by playing fucking coldplay. Kanye west is bad enough, but coldplay as well. pic.twitter.com/4e476NGkOZ — Steven James Armstrong (@StevenJamesArm1) July 22, 2020

Although some pointed out that "A Sky Full of Stars" carried happy memories thanks to ringing out as Liverpool celebrated their Champions League win in Madrid last year, others continued to criticize the decisions.

Bollocks that. Been a fan for 50 years. This sort of nonsense is not Liverpool. Cringeworthy and embarrassing. — SeanLuckett (@SeanCMLuckett) July 22, 2020

Everything matters, it's a historical moment, so the aesthetics should be spot on. — Yuto (@TheVirgilsVigil) July 22, 2020

it's the players that have chosen the music, honestly get a grip if you're actually getting annoyed by a few songs. If you want you can mute and put on Spotify. — Stephen (@CautiousCurtis) July 22, 2020

Klopp has urged supporters not to gather outside the stadium while the players are celebrating inside.

Thousands of fans massed outside Anfield even though the club had won the league without playing a match on June 25, before more crowds gathered in the city the following evening, when bottles and glasses were thrown at police.