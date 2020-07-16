‘Knock-on effect’: Ex-WADA chief Dick Pound says Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics could be SCRAPPED if Tokyo Games are cancelled

Former World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) chief Dick Pound has suggested that coronavirus could disrupt the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing if it remains a threat in Japan next year.

The longstanding International Olympic Committee (IOC) member said that the Covid-19 crisis could trigger a “knock-on” effect impacting the Beijing Games, which are set to take place six months after the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.

“Taking the political side out of it for the moment, say there is a Covid problem in July and August next year in Tokyo; it is hard to imagine there is not going to be a knock-on effect in the same area five months later,” Pound said.

The Tokyo Games, which had been planned to be held this year, were moved to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic which has affected all sporting events, including football tournament UEFA Euro 2020.

Despite assurances from Games organizers, there are still fears that the summer sports spectacular might be cancelled.

On Wednesday, IOC President Thomas Bach said that Olympic officials “remain fully committed to celebrating Tokyo 2020 next year,” adding that they are currently working to prepare for a number of potential scenarios in order to ensure the Games can go ahead.