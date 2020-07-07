Teenage Russian goalkeeper struck by lightning 'REMOVED from ventilator', gradually being taken out of coma

Sixteen-year-old Russian goalkeeper Ivan Zaborovsky, who was struck by lightning during training, has been removed from lung ventilation apparatus in hospital and is being gradually eased out of a medically-induced coma.

Zaborovsky was struck by a bolt of lightning over the weekend after which he lost consciousness and stopped breathing, shortly after being taken to the intensive care unit of a Moscow region hospital and placed into the coma.

This is the harrowing video of the moment Russian 3rd tier club FC Znamya Truda's youth goalkeeper Ivan Zaborovsky is struck by lightning in training The 16-year-old is currently in a coma and on a life support machine.pic.twitter.com/aoyiiM0CNO — Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) July 6, 2020

His club Znamya Truda FC, of the Russian third division, tweeted an update of the youngster’s health on Tuesday, announcing the young stopper's condition is ‘stable’ and he was able to breathe unaided, being removed from artificial breathing apparatus.

Club general director Igor Mayorov said: “I know doctors rate Ivan’s condition as stable, they have removed him from artificial breathing ventilators and are gradually bringing him out of an artificial coma.”

The harrowing moment Ivan was struck as he was about to kick a ball during a training session was caught on camera. In the footage, the teen can be seen crumpling in a heap at Znamya’s training stadium in Orekhovo-Zuyevo in the Moscow region as stunned teammates look on.

First to respond was Znamya trainer Anton Basov, who performed CPR and massaged Ivan’s heart while waiting for an ambulance. Such quick thinking was credited as perhaps saving his life.

Eight minutes later the ambulance arrived and paramedics treated the junior footballer before he was airlifted to a hospital in nearby Lyubertsy, where he was placed into a medically induced coma.

Ivan’s father later confirmed his son had regained consciousness and was responding with his eyes to commands, and assured his son “will play again”. Other reports suggested he had been well enough to play on his phone.

Znamya initially said it was too early to comment on a full recovery while Ivan was in convalescence, but that they hoped he would escape any long-term damage from the incident.