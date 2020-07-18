'We have to be a bunch of c*nts': Jose Mourinho 'offers X-rated inspiration to players in footage from new Tottenham doc' (VIDEO)

Footage has emerged appearing to show Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho giving his players some foul-mouthed motivation in Amazon's 'All or Nothing' documentary which charts the team's 2019-20 campaign.

The documentary team was given unprecedented access to the inner workings of the Premier League club who have endured a difficult season after coming close to winning European football's top prize, the Champions League, a season ago.

Defeat in last year's final to Liverpool set in motion a series of poor performances in the following campaign which ultimately cost Mauricio Pochettino his job, with the film crew said to capture the downward spiral which finally led to the decision to cut their losses on the Argentine boss and appoint Jose Mourinho in his place.

And, cameras or not, the 'Special One' doesn't appear to censor himself in the Amazon doc due to next month - as shown in footage apparently leaked from the editing room.

WARNING: CLIP CONTAINS LANGUAGE SOME READERS MAY FIND OFFENSIVE

Mourinho calling our players “a bunch of stupid c*nts” is something I never knew I needed to see... this documentary is gonna be NEXT level pic.twitter.com/rmoeN4xZhL — Simply (@Simply_Spurs) July 18, 2020

"You need to communicate," Mourinho says in a team meeting. "And maybe I’m wrong – maybe I’m wrong – I feel that you are honestly a very nice group of guys.

"But for 90 minutes – for 90 minutes – you cannot be nice. For 90 minutes you have to be a bunch of c*nts. ‘Intelligent c*nts. Not stupid c*nts. B*stards in the sense that you are there to win matches, man."

The Portuguese coach has never really been one to mince his words when dealing with players or the media and has a long history of antagonistic relationships with rival managers, but this apparent evidence suggests that Mourinho is the same 'behind closed doors' as he is when in the public eye.

The documentary deal was already in place by the time that Mourinho succeeded Pochettino in the Spurs hot seat, meaning that he was tied into the documentary from the moment the ink dried on his contract.

The wisdom of producing such a documentary remains to be seen and will only be fully evaluated once it is released to the public, but initial reports state that the curtain is pulled back to provide an unfiltered glimpse at one of England's top clubs - with even the decision to bring Mourinho on board filmed in painstaking detail.

"We have to do what we feel is right for the club and only time will tell if it’s the right decision," Spurs chairman Daniel Levy says of the decision to appoint the former Manchester United and Chelsea coach in the documentary.

Perhaps this statement can be applied to both the decision to appoint him, as well as the decision to do so under the watchful eye of a camera crew.