'ARREST the cops': Black Lives Matter-supporting NFL star tweets message to police after receiving FELONY CHARGE for lawn protest

Houston Texans' Kenny Stills, who criticized his former team's owner for backing Donald Trump and has regularly taken a knee before games, has hit back after being arrested for his part in a Breonna Taylor protest in the US.

Stills was taken into custody and later charged after being one of 87 protestors arrested on the lawn outside the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, where they had demanded action against the police officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor in March.

He is accused of intimidating a participant in the legal process, a felony, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass for his part in the protest against Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, the two remaining officers involved in the killing who have not been fired.

The 28-year-old described the activism as “good trouble with my brothers and sisters", naming the Until Freedom group as its organizers alongside hashtags reading "arrest the cops", "justice for Breonna" and "Black Lives Matter".

"Arrested for peacefully protesting," he added. "While Breonna Taylor’s murderers are still out on the street."

Stills was reportedly wearing a t-shirt with a message against the officers involved in Taylor's shooting when he was photographed for custody purposes.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said the protestors had been invited to leave the lawn and were arrested when they refused to do so.

Black Lives Matter supporters responded to Stills on social media by praising him for "inspiring dedication to advocacy" and "standing for what matters".

"Much love and respect, my brother," said one.

Another asked: "If a group of people were 'peacefully protesting' in or on your property without your permission, would you be cool with it?"

Stills, who kneels before NFL games and was traded by the Miami Dolphins after questioning team owner Stephen Ross's fundraiser for President Trump's re-election campaign, has covered his right leg in civil rights-supporting tattoos.

He recently added a new work showing a protestor holding a Black Lives Matter sign alongside others reading “Stop Killin’ Us” and “Say Their Names.”

The other messages on his leg include “We Protest School Segregation” and “We Demand Equal Rights Now".