 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'I'm stuck!' NFL star PLUNGES Chevrolet into lake while DRUNK & speeding – then reportedly refuses chemical test after arrest

29 Jun, 2020 16:52
Get short URL
'I'm stuck!' NFL star PLUNGES Chevrolet into lake while DRUNK & speeding – then reportedly refuses chemical test after arrest
© Twitter / @mistystiver;  @jbraswell97
Dramatic photos have shown the submerged wreckage of a luxury orange car owned by Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Jermiah Braswell, who told police that he was "stuck" and did not know how he had crashed into a lake at high speed.

The NFL rookie was arrested for driving under the influence after he was found trying to steer his Chevrolet Camaro forward while complaining of being "stuck" in Lake Erie, police reports said.

Witnesses reportedly saw Braswell speeding the striking vehicle along a road and through a grassy area before it flew off an embankment and landed in the water.

Braswell was said to have been unable to explain how the car ended up there while slurring his speech in front of officers who were called to the early-evening scene.

The car remained trapped between a rock and the waves on Sunday night, sources told local news station Cleveland19.

Braswell, who only joined the Cardinals as a free agent at the end of April, exceeded Ohio's legal limit for blood alcohol content but refused to submit to a chemical test, according to the Port Clinton News Herald.

The Toledo-born 23-year-old starred at college level for Youngstown State and Central Catholic, playing his part in two state championship-winning teams.

No passengers were in the car and the Cardinals are yet to release a statement on the incident.

Also on rt.com 'Driving dangerously': NFL star Ed Oliver arrested for drunk driving while unlawfully carrying a weapon
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies