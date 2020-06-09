‘Boat rides, city roofs & white nights’: Scantily-clad Elizaveta Tuktamysheva shares bucket list for the summer (PHOTOS)

World and European figure skating champion Elizaveta Tuktamysheva has revealed her must-do list for the next few months which, along with training, includes meeting the dawn, boat rides and enjoying white nights in St Petersburg.

The 23-year-old, who has just resumed full-time training following a two-month coronavirus break, shared her summer plans on Instagram, making it clear that she intends to spend the next three months in Russia’s northern capital without going abroad.

READ MORE: ‘I was afraid of his verdict’: Elizaveta Tuktamysheva says her coach approves program she made online with fans

“This summer hasn't started as usual, but I made a list with what I'd definitely like to do in the next three months in St Petersburg,” Tuktamysheva wrote posting a picture from last year’s vacation of herself in a bikini.

“Meet the dawn in the bay, take a canal boat ride, get on the most beautiful city's roof, eat the most delicious shawarma and, of course, to enjoy the white nights, they always pass so quickly” she added.

One of the most technically gifted skaters, Tuktamysheva is expected to fight for a spot on the national team, challenging Eteri Tutberidze’s quad-jumping champions.

The 2015 world title holder said she will attempt to land a quad next season to increase her technical level.