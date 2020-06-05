‘I was afraid of his verdict’: Elizaveta Tuktamysheva says her coach approves program she made online with fans

Russian figure skating star Elizaveta Tuktamysheva didn’t waste any time during the coronavirus lockdown, creating a program in close cooperation with fans which was finally approved by her famed coach Alexei Mishin.

The 2015 World and European champion launched an online show in May showing the detailed process of program making, with followers giving their remarks on Tuktamysheva’s routine.

“When we started making this project together with [choreographer] Yuri Smekalov, Alexei Nikolaevich [Mishin] didn’t see the whole dance, just small parts we showed by video,” the skater wrote.

“That’s why I wasn’t sure the program would be approved. But when he saw our final version of the dance, there were no doubts he would like it.

“Of course I worried while waiting for his verdict. I do hope we will soon practice the routine at the skating rink. Can’t wait to try it on the ice” she added.

Russian skaters were finally allowed to resume training after a two-month break caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuktamysheva, who is one of the contenders to represent Russia at international level, said she will attempt to increase her technical level by adding a quad to her content.