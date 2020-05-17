'Driving dangerously': NFL star Ed Oliver arrested for drunk driving while unlawfully carrying a weapon

Buffalo Bills star Ed Oliver is the latest NFL player to land himself in hot water with the law this week after the former first-round NFL Draft pick was arrested on charges of DWI and illegal possession of a firearm.

Oliver was arrested late on Saturday in Maryland and booked in the Montgomery County Jail for the two charges, both of which are misdemeanors.

According to the Montgomery County Police report, a member of the public reported that a white Ford Superduty vehicle was being driven erratically through a construction zone and was described by the caller as "failing to maintain a lane and driving dangerously," according to the report.

Also on rt.com NFL star Deandre Baker SURRENDERS to police after being sought on armed robbery charges

The car, which was being driven by Oliver, was subsequently pulled over by a sheriff's deputy and it was noted that the 22-year-old defensive lineman was carrying an open bottle of alcohol between his legs.

A sobriety test was conducted after which the officer concluded that it was possible that Oliver had been under the influence of alcohol, as well as possibly by another substance. A further search of the vehicle revealed a pistol.

Oliver's arrest comes just days after two NFL players - Deandre Baker of the New York Giants and Quinton Dunbar of the Seattle Seahawks - were sought by police for questioning amid reports that the pair had been involved in an armed robbery at a Miami party.

"We are aware of the situation and we are gathering more information," Oliver's team, the Buffalo Bills, said in a statement.

"We will have no further comment at this point."

Oliver was selected by Buffalo with the 9th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft and was considered to be a crucial cog in the Buffalo's revamped defense.

He registered 5 sacks and 43 total tackles in his debut season which saw the his team make the playoffs before being eliminated by the Houston Texans.