 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'Driving dangerously': NFL star Ed Oliver arrested for drunk driving while unlawfully carrying a weapon

17 May, 2020 17:09
Get short URL
'Driving dangerously': NFL star Ed Oliver arrested for drunk driving while unlawfully carrying a weapon
© Reuters / Sam Navarro;  Rich Barnes
Buffalo Bills star Ed Oliver is the latest NFL player to land himself in hot water with the law this week after the former first-round NFL Draft pick was arrested on charges of DWI and illegal possession of a firearm.

Oliver was arrested late on Saturday in Maryland and booked in the Montgomery County Jail for the two charges, both of which are misdemeanors.

According to the Montgomery County Police report, a member of the public reported that a white Ford Superduty vehicle was being driven erratically through a construction zone and was described by the caller as "failing to maintain a lane and driving dangerously," according to the report.

Also on rt.com NFL star Deandre Baker SURRENDERS to police after being sought on armed robbery charges

The car, which was being driven by Oliver, was subsequently pulled over by a sheriff's deputy and it was noted that the 22-year-old defensive lineman was carrying an open bottle of alcohol between his legs. 

A sobriety test was conducted after which the officer concluded that it was possible that Oliver had been under the influence of alcohol, as well as possibly by another substance. A further search of the vehicle revealed a pistol. 

View this post on Instagram

We gone eat or we gone starve

A post shared by Ed Oliver (@edoliver_11) on

Oliver's arrest comes just days after two NFL players - Deandre Baker of the New York Giants and Quinton Dunbar of the Seattle Seahawks - were sought by police for questioning amid reports that the pair had been involved in an armed robbery at a Miami party.

"We are aware of the situation and we are gathering more information," Oliver's team, the Buffalo Bills, said in a statement.

"We will have no further comment at this point."

Oliver was selected by Buffalo with the 9th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft and was considered to be a crucial cog in the Buffalo's revamped defense.

He registered 5 sacks and 43 total tackles in his debut season which saw the his team make the playoffs before being eliminated by the Houston Texans. 

Also on rt.com NFL star Earl Thomas 'held at GUNPOINT by WIFE after she catches him in bed with another woman'

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies