NFL star Deandre Baker SURRENDERS to police after being sought on armed robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker has voluntarily presented himself to law enforcement after he was wanted for questioning in relation to an alleged armed robbery which took place at a South Miami party on Wednesday.

Baker, along with Quinton Dunbar of the Seattle Seahawks, are facing multiple charges following the late-night incident in which Baker is accused of drawing a weapon and instructing Dunbar and another man to rob valuables from other party attendees.

Baker’s legal representative, Bradford Cohen, says that his client is innocent of the allegations and has called upon fans to not make snap judgements in relation to the case. It is unclear as to when Dunbar will present himself to police.

The incident allegedly occurred after Baker tipped over a table during a game of cards and comes after reports that he and Dunbar lost as much as $70,000 (€65,000) in a card game at separate party. The pair face four counts of armed robbery, while Baker faces an additional four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Cohen released a statement on Friday in which he said that his client is innocent of the claims but that he understands that police have to act on reports of potential criminality. However, he says that he has numerous witnesses prepared to tell police that Baker was not involved.

Dunbar's attorney, Michael Grieco, made similar claims online and said that witnesses will prove his client's innocence.