NFL star Deandre Baker SURRENDERS to police after being sought on armed robbery charges
Baker, along with Quinton Dunbar of the Seattle Seahawks, are facing multiple charges following the late-night incident in which Baker is accused of drawing a weapon and instructing Dunbar and another man to rob valuables from other party attendees.Also on rt.com Two NFL players wanted by police after alleged GUNPOINT robbery of Florida partygoers
Baker’s legal representative, Bradford Cohen, says that his client is innocent of the allegations and has called upon fans to not make snap judgements in relation to the case. It is unclear as to when Dunbar will present himself to police.
The incident allegedly occurred after Baker tipped over a table during a game of cards and comes after reports that he and Dunbar lost as much as $70,000 (€65,000) in a card game at separate party. The pair face four counts of armed robbery, while Baker faces an additional four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.
View this post on Instagram
Reports are correct that Deandre turned himself in this morning. I am a believer in the system and that if everything works the matter will be appropriately resolved. Both my client and I have felt @miramarpd and the Detective working the case, were accommodating and went out of their way to assure Mr Bakers privacy during this hard time. That is not just lip service, it is fact,, and we appreciate it. This is my 23rd year in practice defending those who I feel are wrongly charged or wrongly treated. That doesn't mean that all police officers are bad or all are good. We all have jobs to do and I believe we all do them to the best of our ability. Police reports are just that, reports of what was told to them or said to them. Court is what we use to then examine those reports, investigate those claims and allow the Defendant an opportunity to confront the evidence. Don't rush to judgement.
Cohen released a statement on Friday in which he said that his client is innocent of the claims but that he understands that police have to act on reports of potential criminality. However, he says that he has numerous witnesses prepared to tell police that Baker was not involved.
Dunbar's attorney, Michael Grieco, made similar claims online and said that witnesses will prove his client's innocence.Also on rt.com NFL star Earl Thomas 'held at GUNPOINT by WIFE after she catches him in bed with another woman'