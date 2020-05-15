Two NFL players wanted by police after alleged GUNPOINT robbery of Florida partygoers

Arrest warrants have been issued for New York Giants' DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar after the two men were accused by numerous witnesses of conducting an armed robbery at a South Florida party.

Baker and Dunbar - who are both from Miami - are wanted on four counts each of armed robbery with a firearm, while Baker faces four additional counts of aggravated assault with the firearm following the Thursday incident at a residential community between Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

Reports state that Baker and Dunbar were attending a barbecue at a Miramar residence when a fight broke out. Baker, who was selected by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, brandished a handgun per reports, after which he, Dunbar and two other men began robbing several other people of thousands of dollars cash, wristwatches and other valuable items.

The four men then fled the scene in three expensive vehicles, which witnesses stated were parked in such a way as to make a quick getaway easier.

"We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with DeAndre," the Giants said in a statement. "We have no further comment at this time."

Dunbar, meanwhile, was undrafted out of college in 2015 but was subsequently signed to a deal by the Washington Redskins for whom he was registered nine interceptions and 150 tackles in his four seasons in the league. He was traded to the Seattle Seahawks for a fifth round draft pick in March of this year.

"We are aware of the situation involving Quinton Dunbar and still gathering information," the Seahawks said in a statement. "We will defer all further comment to league investigators and local authorities."

In the hours before the incident, Dunbar spent time on a media call with Seattle sports reporters in which he said that: "You just want to feel wanted at the end of the day. ... I just hope to repay them with the way I carry myself as a person."