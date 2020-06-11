'Political BS': NASCAR truck racer says he's QUITTING over Confederate flag ban

Ray Ciccarelli, a veteran of the NASCAR truck racing series, has gone public on his opposition to the decision to ban the Confederate flag from events, and announced he's quitting the sport.

The 50-year-old racer, who competes in the NASCAR truck series that acts as a support series to the main NASCAR championship, appeared on his Facebook page to declare his unhappiness over NASCAR's decision to ban the Confederate flag, labeling the move, "political BS."

"Well, it's been a fun ride and dream come true but if this is the direction NASCAR is headed we will not participate after 2020 season is over," he wrote on Facebook.

"I don't believe in kneeling during the anthem nor taking people's right to fly whatever flag they love."

Despite his stance, Ciccarelli says he isn't personally attached to the Confederate flag as a symbol, saying he "could care less" about it. But instead he said he's making his statement to stand up for those people who do hold the flag dear.

"All you are doing is f*cking one group to cater to another and I ain't spend the money we are to participate in any political BS!" he said.

"So everything is for SALE!!"

NASCAR's decision to ban the flag, which is viewed by some as a symbol of a bygone American era of slavery, white supremacy and racism, was taken after driver Bubba Wallace called for the symbol to be officially banned from NASCAR events.

Announcing the ban earlier this week, NASCAR stated, "The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry."