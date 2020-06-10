 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
NASCAR bans Confederate flags from all races and properties

10 Jun, 2020 21:16
NASCAR bans Confederate flags from all races and properties
FILE PHOTOS. ©  Reuters / Jonathan Drake;  Reuters / Mark Humphrey
The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing has banned all displays of the Confederate flag, just a day after its sole African-American driver Bubba Wallace called for the measure.

“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry,” NASCAR said in a statement on Wednesday, announcing the ban.

Displays of the Confederate flag will be “prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties,” the association said.

Wallace made the demand earlier this week, citing the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota at the end of May. 

"No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. So it starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them,” Wallace told CNN on Tuesday. 

On Wednesday, Wallace announced his car will appear in a special ‘Black Lives Matter’ paint scheme for the Martinsville Speedway race.

A Minneapolis police officer had knelt on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes, killing him in the process. Though the four officers involved in the arrest were quickly fired and charged with murder, protests over Floyd’s death quickly turned to riots and spread across the US. They also inspired a wave of demands for “racial justice,” including the removal of Confederate symbols, monuments and names. Minnesota is one of the northern states, and its troops fought against the Confederacy during the Civil War. 

