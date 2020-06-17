A cut above: Proud Ronaldo wishes Cristiano Jr happy birthday in touching message as father & son sport matching haircuts

Cristiano Ronaldo has wished his son a happy 10th birthday on social media and uploaded a warm-hearted snap of the pair with matching new haircuts.

Giving him his own name upon birth in California on June 17, 2010, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has never hidden the love he has for his eldest son Cristiano Jr.

Accompanying his father to finals, tournaments and awards ceremonies such as FIFA's 'The Best' gala, the youngster recently spent time on Ronaldo’s home island of Madeira before the family headed back to Turin.

“Discovering my island with the best company,” read CR7’s beaming caption to an Instagram post, which shared a photo of the pair exploring an idyllic, mountainous corner of the popular Portuguese tourist destination together.

To mark the passing of an important milestone, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has again taken to the social media platform this morning and publicly congratulated Cristiano Jr before his 224 million followers.

“I can't even believe that my boy is 10 years old! How the time has passed... and you have always been a source of pride for the father who loves you so much. Congratulations, Pup! [Have] A happy day! I love you so much!,” gushed Ronaldo.

‘Liked’ by former Real Madrid teammate Marcelo, the homage also contains a snap of the duo with similar haircuts.

While the curly ‘fro has gone for the birthday boy in place of thin dreads, his old man has ditched the top knot and done the best he can to match CR JR with a messy, ruffled look.

Returning to the pitch a little rusty after three months away, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Italy, Ronaldo missed a penalty against AC Milan last week in the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg.

His 91st minute spot kick from the 1-1 draw in the first instalment was enough to send Juventus through to the final on away goals, however, and tonight he can pay a sporting tribute to Cristiano Junior by sinking Napoli at the Stadio Olimpico and lifting silverware.