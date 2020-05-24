Nice Ron, son: Cristiano Jr shows speed as he sprints after dad ahead of Juventus comeback (VIDEO)

Cristiano Ronaldo and his eldest son Cristiano Jr have been training together in the Italian sunshine at Juventus’ facility in Vinovo, as the prolific frontman gears up for the return of Serie A.

Portuguese superstar Ronaldo had to quarantine himself from his Juventus team mates for two weeks after he flew back to Italy from Madeira in early May, but he made use of his talented family being at home with him as he trained with his nine-year-old son Cristiano Jr.

The Juve star posted footage this month of them working on their ball skills in the back garden of his house in Turin, then yesterday video emerged of both Ronaldos working on sprints in the hot weather at the Juventus training center in Northern Italy.

The younger Ronaldo has been touted as someone who could follow in his father’s illustrious footsteps; the pair have often been seen in videos working out together and CR Jr certainly has some soccer skills in his locker, taking unerring free-kicks with both feet and showing a fine turn of pace.

Thanks to CR7's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, he also gets to copy his legendary dad’s hairstyles including his new braids - and 35-year-old Cristiano Sr definitely thinks his eldest kid is a chip off the old block, commenting on one the videos:

"Like father, like son :) Happiness above all."

Ronaldo will be hoping to be back in action in Serie A with his club as soon as possible, however due to the coronavirus outbreak the league has been suspended until at least June 14.

The Italian government will meet on May 28th this week with the heads of the Italian football federation to discuss a return to action. CR7 had already scored 25 goals this season before the campaign was put on hold.