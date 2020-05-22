'You would rock in the UFC or WWE': Fans call on viral bodybuilding Chinese doctor to make career switch (PHOTOS)

She's already fought on the frontline in the battle against Covid-19 and now fans want bodybuilding Chinese doctor Yuan Herong to make the switch to combat of another kind - by entering the world of the UFC or WWE.

Yuan has become an internet sensation for her bodybuilding prowess and the steady stream of revealing photos she shares with her more than 400,000 Instagram followers.

Nicknamed ‘Chun-Li’ for her resemblance to the iconic Street Fighter character, Yuan has always emphasized that bodybuilding and her cosplay photo sessions are hobbies.

Away from the weights room, her day job in medical care recently involved battling the coronavirus pandemic in her homeland, where Yuan regularly updated fans on her work.

But since the pandemic has subsided in China, Yuan has resumed her workout videos and cosplay pics - the latest of which has prompted fans to call on the sculpted gym fanatic to consider a career switch.

"You would rock in the UFC or WWE," one person wrote on Instagram.

"I think she’s trying to heal people not break them... but I agree," replied another.

The idea may have offered food for thought for fans, although Yuan herself didn't seem keen on entertaining the notion - responding with two laughing emojis.

The gym sensation in any case has other things on her mind - recently announcing to fans that she is pregnant.

Toward the end of last year viral sensation Yuan showcased her muscle-building routines in footage shared by RT's video agency Ruptly.

"I just take it as a hobby to exercise naturally without medication," said Yuan, 31.

She added that she attends the gym from four to five times a week under the watchful eye of professional bodybuilder Zhang Wei.

Despite Yuan's claims that he treats her weight training as a side interest, she has competed at high-level international bodybuilding events.

A number of her photoshoots have also featured he performing high-kicks and wrestling-style moves, suggesting it might not be so far-fetched to imagine her in the UFC octagon or WWE ring.

For the time being at least, any fans hoping for Yuan to ditch the dumbbells for combat sports will have to content themselves with seeing her exertions in the gym.