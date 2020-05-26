'As easy as you like!' Cristiano Ronaldo shows off OUTRAGEOUS trick shot at Juventus training session (VIDEO)

Cristiano Ronaldo showed that his touch is as sharp as ever, despite the coronavirus lockdown, as he performed a stunning trick shot for the cameras during a Juventus training session.

Ronaldo had to wait for his moment to get back on the training pitch after spending time back home in Madeira with his family.

Upon his arrival in Italy he was required to undergo a compulsory quarantine period before being allowed to join his Juventus teammates.

But the Portuguese star returned to training last week and, if the video released by Juventus's social media team is anything to go by, "CR7" clearly seems to be in top form.

Ronaldo showed impeccable touch to nonchalantly flick a stray football up and into a basketball net at the end of the pitch, before turning to celebrate at the camera.

Serie A teams were permitted by the Italian government to return to training earlier this month, and Juventus fans will no doubt be delighted to see their star man in such good form ahead of the league's return.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced the league to temporarily suspend play until at least June 14, but the Italian government is expected to hold a meeting with Italian football chiefs on Thursday May 28 to discuss how to bring football back this summer.