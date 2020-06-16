US Open WILL go ahead in August but without fans, says New York governor Cuomo

The US Open has been given the green light to go ahead in August after New York governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed the Grand Slam could take place, but noted fans would not be allowed.

Cuomo said Tuesday that the US tennis showpiece will be held in late August, but that as discussed with the US Tennis Association, fans would not be present.

“We’re excited about the US Open, [it] is going to be held in Queens, August 31 through September 13.

"It will be held without fans, but you can watch it on TV – and I’ll take that,” Cuomo said, AP reported.

“The tennis authorities are going to be taking extraordinary precautions, but that’s going to take place.”

The Flushing Meadows tournament would typcially be the fourth and final Grand Slam on the calendar, but will this year be the second after the French Open was postponed to September and Wimbledon canceled altogether due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

