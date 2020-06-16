 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump signs police executive order banning chokeholds & urging safer policing
US Open WILL go ahead in August but without fans, says New York governor Cuomo

16 Jun, 2020 16:28
The US Open at Flushing Meadows. © Action Images
The US Open has been given the green light to go ahead in August after New York governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed the Grand Slam could take place, but noted fans would not be allowed.

Cuomo said Tuesday that the US tennis showpiece will be held in late August, but that as discussed with the US Tennis Association, fans would not be present. 

“We’re excited about the US Open, [it] is going to be held in Queens, August 31 through September 13.

"It will be held without fans, but you can watch it on TV – and I’ll take that,” Cuomo said, AP reported.

“The tennis authorities are going to be taking extraordinary precautions, but that’s going to take place.”

The Flushing Meadows tournament would typcially be the fourth and final Grand Slam on the calendar, but will this year be the second after the French Open was postponed to September and Wimbledon canceled altogether due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

